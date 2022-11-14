Who Got The Work

Christine Varney, former FTC commissioner and chair of Cravath, Swaine & Moore's antitrust practice, has stepped in to defend Corteva Agriscience in an antitrust lawsuit brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and 10 attorneys general. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in North Carolina Middle District Court, accuses Corteva of unfairly impeding competition through 'loyalty programs' that pay distributors to refrain from selling cheaper generic pesticides. The Cravath team includes partners Katherine Forrest, David R. Marriott and Margaret T. Segall. Syngenta, also named as a defendant, is represented by Fox Rothschild and Davis Polk & Wardwell. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas D. Schroeder, is 1:22-cv-00828, Federal Trade Commission et al v. Syngenta Crop Protection AG et al.

