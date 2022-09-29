New Suit - Antitrust

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and ten attorneys general sued pesticide manufacturers Corteva Agriscience and Syngenta Corp. Thursday in North Carolina Middle District Court over alleged antitrust violations. The lawsuit contends that the defendants unfairly impede competition by deploying 'loyalty programs,' which are allegedly designed to limit the availability of cheaper generic products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00828, Federal Trade Commission et al v. Syngenta Crop Protection AG et al.

Government

September 29, 2022, 6:13 PM