Who Got The Work

Gunster shareholder William J. Schifino Jr. and associates Justin P. Bennett and Gregory L. Pierson; and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld partner Corey W. Roush have entered appearances for Chargebacks911, Gary Cardone and Monica Eaton in a pending lawsuit. The action, filed by the U.S. government on April 12 in Florida Middle District Court, accuses Chargebacks911 of fabricating false documentation to help credit card companies dispute consumer refund requests. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven, is 8:23-cv-00796, Federal Trade Commission et al v. Global e-Trading, LLC et al.

Government

June 16, 2023, 9:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Federal Trade Commission

Florida Attorney General's Office

Plaintiffs

Federal Trade Commission

Office Of The Attorney General

defendants

Gary Cardone

Global e-Trading, LLC

Monica Eaton

defendant counsels

Gunster

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

nature of claim: 890/