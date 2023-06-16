Gunster shareholder William J. Schifino Jr. and associates Justin P. Bennett and Gregory L. Pierson; and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld partner Corey W. Roush have entered appearances for Chargebacks911, Gary Cardone and Monica Eaton in a pending lawsuit. The action, filed by the U.S. government on April 12 in Florida Middle District Court, accuses Chargebacks911 of fabricating false documentation to help credit card companies dispute consumer refund requests. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven, is 8:23-cv-00796, Federal Trade Commission et al v. Global e-Trading, LLC et al.
Government
June 16, 2023, 9:49 AM