Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Williams & Connolly and Morgan Lewis & Bockius have entered appearances for Amazon.com in a pending antitrust lawsuit. The case, filed Sept. 26 in Washington Western District Court by the Federal Trade Commission and 17 states, seeks to bar Amazon from raising prices for consumers and fees against businesses that sell on Amazon marketplace. According to the complaint, Amazon uses a set of anti-discounting tactics to prevent rivals from growing by offering lower prices and uses coercive tactics involving its order fulfillment service to prevent rivals from competing. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John H. Chun, is 2:23-cv-01495, Federal Trade Commission et al v. Amazon.com Inc.

Internet & Social Media

December 20, 2023, 7:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations