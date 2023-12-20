Who Got The Work
Attorneys from Williams & Connolly and Morgan Lewis & Bockius have entered appearances for Amazon.com in a pending antitrust lawsuit. The case, filed Sept. 26 in Washington Western District Court by the Federal Trade Commission and 17 states, seeks to bar Amazon from raising prices for consumers and fees against businesses that sell on Amazon marketplace. According to the complaint, Amazon uses a set of anti-discounting tactics to prevent rivals from growing by offering lower prices and uses coercive tactics involving its order fulfillment service to prevent rivals from competing. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John H. Chun, is 2:23-cv-01495, Federal Trade Commission et al v. Amazon.com Inc.
Internet & Social Media
December 20, 2023, 7:57 AM
Plaintiffs
- Federal Trade Commission
- Commonwealth of Massachusetts
- Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
- State of Connecticut
- State of Delaware
- State of Maine
- State of Maryland
- State of Michigan
- State of Minnesota
- State of Nevada
- State of New Hampshire
- State of New Jersey
- State of New Mexico
- State of New York
- State of Oklahoma
- State of Oregon
- State of Rhode Island
- State of Wisconsin
defendants
- Amazon.com Inc
- Amazon.com, Inc.
defendant counsels
- Williams & Connolly
- Covington & Burling
- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius
nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations