Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Williams & Connolly and Morgan Lewis & Bockius have entered appearances for Amazon.com in a pending antitrust lawsuit. The case, filed Sept. 26 in Washington Western District Court by the Federal Trade Commission and 17 states, seeks to bar Amazon from raising prices for consumers and fees against businesses that sell on Amazon marketplace. According to the complaint, Amazon uses a set of anti-discounting tactics to prevent rivals from growing by offering lower prices and uses coercive tactics involving its order fulfillment service to prevent rivals from competing. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John H. Chun, is 2:23-cv-01495, Federal Trade Commission et al v. Amazon.com Inc.

Internet & Social Media

December 20, 2023, 7:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Federal Trade Commission

Commonwealth of Massachusetts

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

State of Connecticut

State of Delaware

State of Maine

State of Maryland

State of Michigan

State of Minnesota

State of Nevada

State of New Hampshire

State of New Jersey

State of New Mexico

State of New York

State of Oklahoma

State of Oregon

State of Rhode Island

State of Wisconsin

Plaintiffs

Office Of The Massachusetts Attorney General

Pennsylvania Office Of Attorney General

Pennsylvania Office Of Attorney General (pa)

Federal Trade Commission (dc)

Connecticut Office Of The Attorney General

Us Department Of Justice (de)

Maine Office Of The Attorney General

Attorney General'S Office (md)

Office Of The Maryland Attorney General

Michigan Department Of Attorney General

Attorney General'S Office (mn)

Nevada Attorney General'S Office (lv)

New Hampshire Department Of Justice (nh)

Attorney General'S Office (nj)

Attorney General'S Office (nm)

Office Of The New York Attorney General

Attorney General'S Office (ok)

Oregon Department Of Justice (salem - Civil)

Rhode Island Department Of Attorney General

Wisconsin Department Of Justice

defendants

Amazon.com Inc

Amazon.com, Inc.

defendant counsels

Williams & Connolly

Covington & Burling

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations