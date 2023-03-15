Federal Suit Seeks to Block Arctic Drilling Approval | Law.c...

News From Law.com

Attorneys representing environmentalists and an Alaska Native group filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking a federal judge to block approval of ConocoPhillips' Willow project in the remote region north of the Arctic Circle. The Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic, Sierra Club and other groups said Interior officials ignored the fact that every ton of greenhouse gasses emitted by the project would contribute to sea ice melt, which endangers polar bears and Alaskan villages.

Alaska

March 15, 2023, 11:18 AM