Ryan Buchanan, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, said his office's "shift in resources" to open a new public integrity and civil rights section last week is already paying dividends. "We have already brought up a case against an individual who shot up two gas stations in south Atlanta because of his professed beliefs on national origin and race. It's the first hate crime charged in this district in several years," he said Thursday.

Georgia

September 16, 2022, 5:57 PM