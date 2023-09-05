Federal Prosecutor on Durham Probe Joins Kobre & Kim | Law.c...

News From Law.com

Kobre & Kim announced on Tuesday the addition of Michael Keilty, a federal prosecutor who was assigned to U.S. Special Counsel John Durham's probe into the FBI's investigation into possible collusion between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government. Keilty, who joined to "enhance" the international private client team at Kobre & Kim as a partner, is the latest government attorney from Durham's team to get a job in private white-collar practices. Fellow assistant special counsel Andrew DeFillippis took job a job at Sullivan & Cromwell as special counsel in October 2022.

Legal Services

September 05, 2023, 3:36 PM

