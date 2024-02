News From Law.com

Baker & Hostetler has added a longtime Georgia federal prosecutor to further bolster its white collar, investigations and securities enforcement and litigation team in Atlanta. Jennifer "Jenna" Solari has joined Baker & Hostetler's Atlanta office as a partner in the firm's national litigation practice group and a member of its white-collar defense team.

Legal Services

February 05, 2024, 4:40 PM

nature of claim: /