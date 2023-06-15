New Suit

AIG subsidiary National Union Fire Insurance and Allied World National Assurance were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought by Covington & Burling on behalf of Federal National Mortgage, accuses the defendants of failing to provide coverage for an underlying discrimination lawsuit against Fannie Mae. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01745, Federal National Mortgage Association v. Allied World National Assurance Company et al.

Insurance

June 15, 2023, 3:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Federal National Mortgage Association

defendants

National Union Fire Insurance Company Of Pittsburgh, PA

Allied World National Assurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute