AIG subsidiary National Union Fire Insurance and Allied World National Assurance were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought by Covington & Burling on behalf of Federal National Mortgage, accuses the defendants of failing to provide coverage for an underlying discrimination lawsuit against Fannie Mae. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01745, Federal National Mortgage Association v. Allied World National Assurance Company et al.
Insurance
June 15, 2023, 3:14 PM