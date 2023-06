New Suit - Contract

Fannie Mae filed a foreclosure lawsuit against 1488 Bushwick LLC, Solomon Steinlauf and other defendants on Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04030, Federal National Mortgage Association v. 1488 Bushwick LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 31, 2023, 6:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Federal National Mortgage Association

Plaintiffs

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

defendants

1488 Bushwick, LLC

John Doe #1 through John Doe #17

New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development

New York City Environmental Control Board

Solomon Steinlauf

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action