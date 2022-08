New Suit - Contract

Fannie Mae filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Foley & Lardner, targets West Chicago Holdings over an alleged loan default. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-11879, Federal National Mortgage Association v. West Chicago Holdings LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

August 12, 2022, 5:06 PM