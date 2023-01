News From Law.com

A 51-year-old woman was arrested for assaulting a federal magistrate judge in downtown Austin, Texas. U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower sustained a minor injury in the assault, according to an Austin Police Department affidavit for the arrest and detention of Angela Esther Bryan. Bryan was arraigned in Austin Municipal Court on a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault with bodily injury. Her bail was set at $5,000.

Texas

January 09, 2023, 2:29 PM