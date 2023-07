News From Law.com

DC-based law firm Sparacino PLLC has filed two federal lawsuits in Brooklyn federal court against telecommunications companies and a cement manufacturer, accusing the organizations of providing financial aid to various terror groups. The lawsuits accuse Huawei Technologies and Lafarge – the world's largest cement maker – allege the defendants variously violated the Anti-Terrorism Act.

July 28, 2023, 3:24 PM

