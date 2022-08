News From Law.com

National retailer Ollie's Bargain Outlet is accused of misclassifying store managers to skirt paying them overtime, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court, Northern District of New York. A class-action lawsuit against the national retailer that seeks overtime pay for store managers says their jobs are "indistinguishable" from non-exempted employees who are paid hourly plus overtime.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 15, 2022, 3:50 PM