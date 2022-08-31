Federal Lawsuit Over Postal Workers Car Accident Allowed to ...

News From Law.com

A lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service and one of its employees will continue after a federal judge in Pennsylvania denied the agency's request for summary judgment. Plaintiff Lewis Price is seeking compensation for damages and expenses after the brakes on postal worker Shyrle Kick's 2006 Honda CRV failed, causing the vehicle to hit Price while he was on his motorcycle at a stoplight, according to the Aug. 26 opinion by U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines of the Western District of Pennsylvania.

August 31, 2022