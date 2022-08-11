Federal Lawsuit Alleges Suffolk County Officers Ripped Mans ...

News From Law.com

A Long Island attorney for a disabled man filed a federal lawsuit alleging Suffolk County officers ripped her client's prosthetic leg from his body and broke his eye socket last year. Attorney Heather M. Palmore, a partner with Napoli Shkolnik, filed the civil lawsuit Monday In U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of Waverly Lucas. In court papers, Palmore said officers conducted a warrantless search of Lucas's vehicle, turning up Oxycontin pills, which he had a prescription for.

New York

August 11, 2022, 3:31 PM