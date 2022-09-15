Federal Judge Wont Be Reappointed After Investigation Into A...

News From Law.com

Federal judges in New Mexico voted against reappointing former U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen Garza after an investigation found she likely created an abusive work environment for her employees, according to an order on misconduct proceedings in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. A special committee investigation into the judge, spurred by four misconduct complaints, revealed that Garza frequently threatened to fire workers, made "derogatory and egregious" remarks about them, and had "unpredictable and hypercritical outbursts" at work, according to an order posted Wednesday.

September 15, 2022, 2:20 PM