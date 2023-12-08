Federal Judge Upholds $8.5M Verdict in COVID-19 Test Manufac...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Pennsylvania has upheld an $8.5 million jury verdict in a breach-of-contract suit over the manufacturing of COVID-19 tests after determining that a new trial wasn't warranted. U.S. District Judge John M. Gallagher of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania upheld the verdict against health care manufacturer Quidel Corporation, who was found to have breached a contract involving the manufacturing and supply of a key part of at-home COVID-19 tests.

Pennsylvania

