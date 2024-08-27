Federal Judge Tosses Ubers Creative Bid to Compel Arbitratio...

News From Law.com

An attempt from Uber to evade an employment discrimination investigation, while "creative," did not pass legal muster, a federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge John F. Murphy of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Aug. 23 threw out a lawsuit Uber filed seeking to enforce its arbitration agreement with a former employee. Murphy ruled that the ride-hailing company could not use the agreement as a means to stop an investigation from the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.

Transportation & Logistics

August 27, 2024, 2:48 PM