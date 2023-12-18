Federal Judge Tosses Plaintiffs Causation Experts in Acetami...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in New York tossed all five general causation experts for the plaintiffs in 600 lawsuits alleging prenatal use of acetaminophen was linked to autism and ADHD. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote, in the Southern District of New York, found the plaintiffs' experts unreliable and the scientific evidence challenging. Kenvue, formerly Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., which manufacturers Tylenol, said it planned to move for dismissal of the lawsuits.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 18, 2023, 7:55 PM

