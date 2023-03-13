Federal Judge Tosses Ex-Georgia Tech Coach MaChelle Josephs ...

News From Law.com

The Northern District Court of Georgia issued a ruling on March 3 granting summary judgment to defendants at the Board of Regents (BOR) of the University System of Georgia and the Georgia Institute of Technology, in a discrimination case filed against them by a former coach. Plaintiff MaChelle Joseph was the head coach for Georgia Tech's women's basketball team from 2003-2019, until she was terminated following claims of both physical and emotional abuse from players.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 13, 2023, 11:05 AM