Federal Judge Tosses Business Interruption Claim, Rejecting ...

Citing the "growing body of caselaw" on the topic, a Connecticut federal judge became the latest to reject a business' claims that COVID-19 caused it to suffer a "physical loss or damage" that entitled it to coverage under its insurance policy's business interruption clause. In doing so, U.S. District Judge Omar A. Williams of the District of Connecticut also turned away the plaintiffs' attempt at a more novel argument: that the coronavirus caused "damage" that required consequential "repairs."

April 27, 2023, 5:23 PM

