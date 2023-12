News From Law.com

A federal judge in New York dismissed a 2019 lawsuit by nine Long Island-area towns that had claimed New York's attorney general had unconstitutionally prevented them from filing separate claims relative to the opioid crisis because the state had negotiated a universal settlement with Big Pharma and dispensed the proceeds.

December 28, 2023, 12:27 PM

