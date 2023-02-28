Federal Judge Slams Attorney for Holding Up Approval of J&J ...

Breaking News From Law.com

A federal judge in Florida slammed objector lawyer Ted Frank in granting final approval to a class action settlement over Johnson & Johnson's recalled sunscreen. 'This order is a long time coming,' U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal wrote in a final approval order on Monday. 'Were it not for the sole objection, it would have been entered six months ago.' In rejecting Frank's objection to $2.5 million in attorney fees, Singhal cited the Zantac litigation and Elizabeth Holmes criminal trial.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 28, 2023, 4:11 PM