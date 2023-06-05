Federal Judge Sides With USA Today, Tossing Podiatrists Misr...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Maine granted news outlet USA Today's motion for summary judgment after a podiatrist filed misrepresentation claims over an article naming his employer. In a May 30 opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge John C. Nivison of the District of Maine granted USA Today's motion for summary judgment after determining Dr. Thomas Franchini's claims of negligent and fraudulent misrepresentation over an article published about him, which named his place of work, failed due to lack of evidence.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 05, 2023, 11:39 AM

