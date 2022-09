News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala agreed with an employer's denial of an employee's FMLA claim and granted summary judgment, writing that the employee's doctor's second certification failed to answer basic questions about her husband's health situation and gave "conflicting, confusing" answers that did not remedy the deficiencies in the first certificate.

Health Care

September 30, 2022, 1:18 PM