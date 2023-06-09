Federal Judge Rules New Earned Sick Time Law Preempted, Citi...

News From Law.com

The Air Transport Association of America had its suspicions that a state's earned sick time law was preempted by the Airline Deregulation Act confirmed by the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts this week. The association, with trade association Airlines for America, brought Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell to court over the Massachusetts Earned Sick Time Law. The bill, which went into effect in 2015, imposes certain obligations on employers.

June 09, 2023

