Federal Judge Rules Against Disney as Governor Says, The Cor...

News From Law.com

A federal judge has rejected the lawsuit filed by the Walt Disney Co. against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Disney initiated the legal action after the governor, along with state legislators, revoked the company's ability to self-govern in 2023. "At the end of the day, under the law of this Circuit, "courts shouldn't look to a law's legislative history to find an illegitimate motivation for an otherwise constitutional statute," said Judge Allen Winsor, of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida.

Florida

February 01, 2024, 10:52 AM

nature of claim: /