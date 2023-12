News From Law.com

A federal judge Wednesday rejected the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California's recommendations of no prison time for two street-level fentanyl dealer cases as part of a new initiative aimed at reducing the fentanyl crisis in in San Francisco's Tenderloin district, calling it too lenient to tackle "Public Enemy Number One."

December 20, 2023, 3:59 PM

