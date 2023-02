News From Law.com

The report and recommendation filing said Jeffrey Schram alleged that "confidential information and processes" of "a successful pay-as-you-go system" were "divulged and communicated to Nixer," but U.S. District Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell said Schram was not present for the meetings and therefore did not have "personal knowledge" of the disclosures and communications to Nixer.

February 07, 2023, 3:37 PM