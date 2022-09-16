Federal Judge Refuses to Certify Question on Whether Live He...

News From Law.com

A federal court has rejected a Williams College student's request that it certify to Massachusetts' high court the question of whether a student charged with sexual misconduct may force the college decision-making body to hear live evidence when witness credibility may be key to the matter's outcome. Magistrate Judge Katherine A. Robertson has ruled there is already controlling precedent set out in both Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court and Massachusetts Appeals Court decisions on the question the student requested be certified, and that, therefore, no legal-question certification will take place.

September 16, 2022, 10:19 AM