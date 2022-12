News From Law.com

A federal judge in the District of Columbia refused on Wednesday afternoon to block the city's ban on gun possession on its public transit systems. And the dispute this ruling stemmed from was among the first to challenge such bans in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen which many believe will be a shield against gun restrictions moving forward.

Washington

December 28, 2022, 2:40 PM