Federal Judge Orders Full Refiling of Daubert Motions in J&J...

A federal judge in New Jersey ordered a "full refiling" of Daubert motions in the talc multidistrict litigation against Johnson & Johnson. In a Wednesday text order, U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp, who took over more than 50,000 cases last year, cited new science and Dec. 1 amendments to the Federal Rule 702 of Evidence in his decision. In 2020, U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson, now retired, allowed five of plaintiffs' general causation experts into upcoming bellwether trials.

Health Care

March 27, 2024, 6:15 PM

