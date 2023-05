News From Law.com

Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV for the District Court of Massachusetts, partially granted and partially denied Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s objections to a Magistrate Judge's ruling that denied the company's request for further discovery in a case involving a former Assistant United States Attorney who admitted to downloading various files and materials from his government computer system before leaving the position.

Massachusetts

May 01, 2023, 6:08 PM

