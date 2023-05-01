Federal Judge Lee Yeakel Joins King & Spalding in Austin | L...

News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel of the Western District of Texas has joined King & Spalding as senior counsel in the trials and global disputes practice in Austin in what he calls his third career.The judge began his legal career in private practice in Austin, and after 25 years on the bench, including nearly 20 as a federal judge, Yeakel said, "I'm ready to have a third career of assisting people."He announced his retirement from the bench in March, and joined King & Spalding on Monday.

