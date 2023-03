Breaking News From Law.com

A federal judge in Ohio cautioned lawyers vying to lead lawsuits against Norfolk Southern to keep their fees and costs down. At a Zoom hearing on Friday, U.S. District Judge Benita Pearson, in Ohio, heard arguments from two competing proposed teams. She anticipated issuing an order early next week. Also on Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice, on behalf of the EPA, sued Norfolk Southern over Clean Water Act violations.

Transportation & Logistics

March 31, 2023, 2:04 PM

nature of claim: /