An Am Law 100 firm scored a win for investors who were allegedly fleeced in a multimillion-dollar securities fraud case, after a federal district court in South Florida denied two motions to dismiss by a brokerage firm registered in Hong Kong and a high-frequency trading platform registered in Delaware, opening both defendants up to discovery requests.

Cryptocurrency

June 10, 2024, 10:49 AM

