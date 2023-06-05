Federal Judge Grants School Systems Request for New Trial, D...

News From Law.com

A Massachusetts judge granted a school district's request for a new trial, determining that there had been insufficient evidence presented to the jury who ruled in favor of a teacher advancing discrimination claims against the school. U.S. District Judge Mark Gerald Mastroianni for the District of Massachusetts granted Springfield Public Schools' request for a new trial, following a jury ruling in favor of a teacher at the district who alleged she was unlawfully discriminated against on the basis of disability.

