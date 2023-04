News From Law.com

In a matter of first impression, the Pennsylvania Eastern District Court ruled that plaintiffs were entitled to attorney fees, despite the district court originally granting summary judgment to defendants, which higher courts reversed. The request for attorney fees came after the appeal was determined as moot. However, the district court concluded that as the plaintiffs could be considered the "prevailing party" they were entitled to fees.

Pennsylvania

April 04, 2023, 4:55 PM

nature of claim: /