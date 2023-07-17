Federal Judge Gives Plaintiff a Choice: Slash Grossly Excess...

News From Law.com

A Pennsylvania federal judge has given a plaintiff the option to either slash her jury-awarded compensatory damages from $1 million to $100,000 or retry the case after concluding the original award did not bear a rational relationship to the evidence at trial. In a July 12 opinion, U.S. District Judge Joshua D. Wolson of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania granted the trustees of the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) a new trial in a tenure discrimination dispute with a former professor, Cathrine Veikos, unless Veikos agreed to have her $1 million emotional distress damages remitted to $100,000.

July 17, 2023, 3:05 PM

