Following more than two years of effort by RLI Insurance Company to compel post-judgment discovery from Nexus Service—and a $3 million judgment against Nexus—the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia is giving Nexus until the end of the month to comply with past orders before ordering new contempt sanctions.

Virginia

June 08, 2023, 5:33 PM

