Federal Judge: Former Raytheon Employee Is Owed Bulk of Atto...

A Massachusetts federal court ruled that a former employee at Raytheon Technologies Corp., who has sued the company for pension plan benefits he claims he is owed, will recover the bulk of requested attorney fees expended before his case was remanded to a plan administrator to consider additional evidence. In the case before U.S. District Judge Dennis Saylor in Boston, the judge ruled that plaintiff Michael Holt, a former employee at Raytheon, a company engaged in aerospace and defense industry work, will recover $93,028 of $126,280 in attorney fees he'd argued for after his Employee Retirement Income Security Act case was remanded to the plan administrator.

Aerospace & Defense

October 13, 2022, 5:17 PM