Federal Judge Enters Default Judgment in Favor of Law Firm, ...

News From Law.com

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia issued a default judgment this week against a defendant accused of defrauding a law firm and a hospital of money for a settlement between the hospital and the firm's client.Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation in Atlanta was involved in a settlement agreement with Sharon Hawkins, a client of the Law Offices of Ronald I. Kaplan, an Atlanta medical malpractice attorney. Grady received and complied with a wire request falsely purporting to be from an employee of Kaplan's office, in connection to the settlement, in the amount of $100,000.

Georgia

March 04, 2024, 9:33 AM

nature of claim: /