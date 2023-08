News From Law.com

A federal judge in Virginia declined a motion for a preliminary injunction to enjoin the USDA from "altering the status quo" as it relates to access to mifepristone, concluding that the plaintiffs request comes from circumstances unrelated to any party in this case and not because of FDA action or impending action.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 25, 2023, 3:30 PM

nature of claim: /