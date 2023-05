News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan of the Western District of Pennsylvania granted Blase Tucci's discovery requests for files related to an internal misconduct investigation conducted by Gilead Sciences, Inc., determining attorney-client privilege and work-product doctrine didn't apply to the materials in question.

May 26, 2023, 1:53 PM

