News From Law.com

After the United Services Automobile Association and its subsidiaries agreed to reimburse thousands of policyholders more than $8 million for inappropriately assessed late fees, a federal judge in Maryland is now allowing a separate matter to proceed, in which policyholders seek more than $7 million worth of interest on those improperly retained charges.

Insurance

June 14, 2024, 10:55 AM

nature of claim: /