News From Law.com

A federal judge certified a class of investors in litigation against Ripple Labs Inc. claiming the cryptocurrency firm violated federal and state laws when it failed to register its XRP coin as a security. The judge's order means that potentially tens of thousands of XRP purchasers can assert their securities claims against the San Francisco-based fintech company, as well as its subsidiary XRP II and CEO Bradley Garlinghouse, as part of the class.

Fintech

July 03, 2023, 3:52 PM

nature of claim: /