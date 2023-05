News From Law.com

Fairfax, Virginia-based Hall Ball Murphy partner Kimberley Ann Murphy hopes to lead banking law changes for her client, Janine Satterfield, after Wells Fargo and Navy Federal Credit Union allegedly wired $3.68 million from her uncle's account in a suspected elder financial exploitation case. Satterfield sued to recover the funds but a federal judge sided with the banks.

Banking & Financial Services

May 24, 2023, 2:15 PM

