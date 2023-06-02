Federal Judge Allows Pain-Relief Companys Abuse-of-Process C...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Pennsylvania granted summary judgment to a topical pain-relief spray company on some of its counterclaims alleging abuse of process by a competitor and the competitor's counsel. The plaintiff, MaxRelief USA, filed counterclaims alleging Painaway Australia and its former counsel, Much Shelist, intentionally interfered with current and perspective business relations. The plaintiff also alleged abuse of process in connection with the initial lawsuit, in which Painaway sued MaxRelief USA under the Lanham Act for false advertising.

Pennsylvania

June 02, 2023, 4:36 PM

nature of claim: /