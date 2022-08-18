New Suit

Federal Insurance Company, a unit of Chubb, sued Property West Inc. and The Overlook at Laguna Apartment Homes Thursday in California Central District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Herold & Sager, seeks judgment that the insurer has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in underlying premises liability litigation. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05877, Federal Insurance Company v. The Overlook At Laguna Apartment Homes LP et al.

Insurance

August 18, 2022, 9:43 PM